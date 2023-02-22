Biblical Creation or Satan's Lies?

Pastor Dean Odle breaks down what the Bible says about creation. Although Satan's lies have been widely accepted, they directly contradict God's Word and honest scientific observation. Pastor Dean teaches on scripture that describes God's creation with a more specific focus on the firmament.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.