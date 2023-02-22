Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biblical Creation or Satan's Lies?
12 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

Pastor Dean Odle breaks down what the Bible says about creation. Although Satan's lies have been widely accepted, they directly contradict God's Word and honest scientific observation. Pastor Dean teaches on scripture that describes God's creation with a more specific focus on the firmament.

Keywords
bibleflat earthdean odlebiblical cosmology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket