Matthew 5:13-16 “Salt & Light Life”

I really enjoyed our study over the last few weeks on the Beatitudes or what I have come to call the attitudes of discipleship. Each one we looked at causes us to examine our hearts and grow to be more like Jesus in our everyday walk. Also each attitude points to the first and second greatest commandments which Jesus told us all the law and profits hang upon. So now that Jesus taught us these behaviors as Christians, He now begins teaching the importance of application. This week we will look at how we are the Salt and light to the world. We will see the importance of the salt and light as it is displayed through us in a fallen world.