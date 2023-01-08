Photobiomodulation is a gamechanger for workout recovery, heart health, digestion & more 🔆 Biohacker review of The FlexBeam

This device is a surprisingly simple, yet effective application of red light therapy. The advantage is that it wraps around almost any part of your body to get the medicine red light as close as possible to exactly where you need its rejuvenating effects. The FlexBeam is a more intense and penetrating red light application because of the design of the mirrored bulb housings. I break down how I use it for...🏋️♂️ Workout recovery
🥩 To aid digestion
💗 Heart health hack
🔴🔴 Red-lighting my balls for a boost in testosterone
📢 And conclude with a righteous rant on subscription services
Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/hardware/1198-flexbeam
Order 💲 The FlexBeam
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/FlexBeam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.