RED ALERT CDC Death Panel Endorses Poisoning Kids, Malthusian Depopulation Event Achieved
High Hopes
Published a month ago
Cross Talk News


October 20, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall is joined by filmmakers Matthew Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer to discuss the cataclysmic decision by the CDC to add mRNA covid shots to the “recommended vaccination schedule” for all kids 6 months and older. The team details how the plandemic has always been about depopulation, and they share a preview of the upcoming documentary on the Malthusian massacre mindset, “Died Suddenly”, presented exclusively by the Stew Peters Network in late November.


Visit https://diedsuddenly.info/ for updates, and see some of the stories of young people unexpectedly passing away through the Twitter account https://twitter.com/diedsuddenly_


All this and more on today's CrossTalk News...


