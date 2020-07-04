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What You Need to Know About Vitamin B-12
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86 views • July 04, 2020
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Are you deficient in B-12? What is vitamin B-12 and what are its uses? Although most vegans or vegetarians are at risk of being deficient in this essential mineral, meat eaters can also have problems absorbing B-12. https://ghc.us/1ca
The most common symptoms of B-12 deficiency can be found here ➤➤ https://ghc.us/16d
Read about VeganSafe B-12 our certified organic blend of methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin, the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12 ➤➤ https://ghc.us/16e
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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#b-12
#whatisb12
#energy
#mindfulness
#healing
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
Are you deficient in B-12? What is vitamin B-12 and what are its uses? Although most vegans or vegetarians are at risk of being deficient in this essential mineral, meat eaters can also have problems absorbing B-12. https://ghc.us/1ca
The most common symptoms of B-12 deficiency can be found here ➤➤ https://ghc.us/16d
Read about VeganSafe B-12 our certified organic blend of methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin, the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12 ➤➤ https://ghc.us/16e
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
----
#b-12
#whatisb12
#energy
#mindfulness
#healing
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
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