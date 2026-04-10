“Israel Could Turn To Nuclear Weapons” - Prof. John Mearsheimer Warns On Iran War - Arab Center, DC today

Today, experts gathered at the Arab Center in Washington warn the US is losing the Iran war, with escalating risks to global stability and domestic political fallout.





Mearsheimer warns the situation could become extremely dangerous if the war continues to escalate.

He argues that the conflict could push Israel toward drastic military options while questioning U.S. policy in the region. Mearsheimer also links the broader Middle East crisis to the ongoing Gaza war and the strategic rivalry involving Iran, Israel and Washington.

His comments come as tensions across the region remain high, with fears that the war could expand beyond current battle lines and draw in more countries.