The Great Deceit in Horror Movies
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
3 weeks ago

This presentation shows you

THE GREAT DECEIT IN ALMOST ALL HORROR MOVIES THAT WILL LEAD YOU TOWARDS HELL.

1.FIRST they have to make you believe you can communicate with the dead

-This is PART 1 of your possession, TO deceive you

2.AFTER YOU BELIEVE THIS LIE you would try to connect to your loved ones , maybe have your fortune told or experiment with the Ouija Board

-This is PART 2 of your possession to Tempt you in making this innocent looking mistake

3.FINALLY when you go for it, evil sneaky unseen Spirits(jinns) who are everywhere on this flat earth answer your call knowing that who ever calls upon anything beside Allah swt, then they are free to do whatever they want with that person to lead towards hell which was always their plan from the beginning in deceiving people that they can communicate with the dead so they are free to possess the person.

-This is the FINAL part of your possession,No need for obssession or infestation for they have every right according to the way of Allah swt which never changes to go to the final fase which is possession.

*Quran chapter 4 verse 116. Verily! Allah forgives not (the sin of) setting up partners in worship with Him, but He forgives whom he pleases sins other than that, and whoever sets up partners in worship with Allah, has indeed strayed far away.

Additional Small Quran Recitation and some advice

Keywords
deathhelldevilhorrorjudgment daypossessionspiritsdeceitquranallahdevilsjinnsibliescommuncate with dead people
