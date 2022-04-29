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528 Hz Healing Music Listen to this once a day to feel amazing!
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1307 views • April 29, 2022
Listen to this for at least 10 minutes a day to recharge your energy or for overall wellness.
I have a one hour version of this on my YouTube Channel here:
https://youtu.be/1bKxbhj5Je4The sun’s frequency
The healing power of 528 Hz.
According to Dr. Leonard Horowitz, a pioneer in the search for the “lost” Solfeggio frequencies, 528 Hz resonates at the heart of everything that exists in the Universe, including the sun, pyramids, circles, squares, rainbows and snowflakes.
NASA scientists recorded the sound of the sun, that can be heard at 528Hz.
Here’s the Woo. It works for me. I’m and IT guy not a woo woo person
And I notice the difference when I play this in the background or listen to this with headphones for at least 10 minutes a day.
It is a known fact that everything—including our own bodies—is made up of energy vibrating at different frequencies.
Frequency healing, for body, spirit, and mind, was put forward by the American inventor Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) who discovered electrical technology. In his theory, sound and music can be used to release negative emotions and boost healthy energy within our body.
528 hertz is known as the love frequency, 528 hertz is one of the most well-known and popular of the Solfeggio frequencies. This musical tone has been used in native populations as a sound linked with blessings since before written history.
This frequency audio helps you:
* Clear negative energies.
* Stabilize love within yourself.
* Invoke spiritual & healing powers.
* Promote positive cellular health.
* Provide instantaneous, deep state of relaxation.
* Improve mental clarity and brain functioning.
* Increase your level of physical energy and mental concentration.
* Bring your nervous system into balance.
* Integrate left and right brain thought patterns.
If we work together and stay positive we can change the planet.
If this has been a blessing to you consider a donation here
https://glow.fm/rockymountainufopodcast/
I have a one hour version of this on my YouTube Channel here:
https://youtu.be/1bKxbhj5Je4The sun’s frequency
The healing power of 528 Hz.
According to Dr. Leonard Horowitz, a pioneer in the search for the “lost” Solfeggio frequencies, 528 Hz resonates at the heart of everything that exists in the Universe, including the sun, pyramids, circles, squares, rainbows and snowflakes.
NASA scientists recorded the sound of the sun, that can be heard at 528Hz.
Here’s the Woo. It works for me. I’m and IT guy not a woo woo person
And I notice the difference when I play this in the background or listen to this with headphones for at least 10 minutes a day.
It is a known fact that everything—including our own bodies—is made up of energy vibrating at different frequencies.
Frequency healing, for body, spirit, and mind, was put forward by the American inventor Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) who discovered electrical technology. In his theory, sound and music can be used to release negative emotions and boost healthy energy within our body.
528 hertz is known as the love frequency, 528 hertz is one of the most well-known and popular of the Solfeggio frequencies. This musical tone has been used in native populations as a sound linked with blessings since before written history.
This frequency audio helps you:
* Clear negative energies.
* Stabilize love within yourself.
* Invoke spiritual & healing powers.
* Promote positive cellular health.
* Provide instantaneous, deep state of relaxation.
* Improve mental clarity and brain functioning.
* Increase your level of physical energy and mental concentration.
* Bring your nervous system into balance.
* Integrate left and right brain thought patterns.
If we work together and stay positive we can change the planet.
If this has been a blessing to you consider a donation here
https://glow.fm/rockymountainufopodcast/
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