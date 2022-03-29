Coffee in Medyka

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Thanks to the talented unnamed comrades of the Whistleblower Movement for temporarily creating this song for everyone, shared out by Guiwu comrade coming from Canada. Very nice song and true singing, thanks! The lyrics are partly about the cruelty of war and the harm it brings to civilians, while expressing the glimmer of warmth that the humanitarian rescue implemented by the New Federal State of China brought to the people in the war.