RFK Jr. on Isreal/Hamas and running as an Independent: Both parties are controlled & paralyzed

RFK Jr.: Both parties are controlled and paralyzed
2024 presidential candidate RFK Jr. joined 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the latest on the war between Israel and Hamas and his decision to run as an Independent candidate in 2024.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.