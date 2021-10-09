In the History of China, the Political & Legal Affairs Commission Has Never Been So Dark

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9/10/2017 Miles Guo: the Political and Legal Affairs Commission has never been so dark in the history of China. Those evil things that Fu Zhenghua, Sun Lijun, and Meng Jianzhu have done in the past five years shows the incompetence, the lack of justice, and the loss of conscience of courts, procuratorates and public security!