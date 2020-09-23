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FULL SHOW: Democrats Announce They’ll Count Ballots Up To Two Weeks After Election
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14 views • September 23, 2020
Democrats caught red handed in multiple lies again. First, Democrats act like no leftists are calling for violence if President Trump nominates a new Supreme Court Justice, claiming this is a right wing smear job, we actually go through all the calls for war if President Trump nominates a Supreme Court Justice. Second, the Democrats say the tradition is for a President not the nominate a Supreme Court Judge in the last year, but, based on the past statements of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others, they believe it is the President’s duty to nominate. Tom Pappert joins the show to talk about Democrats endorsing and paying sex traffickers. The latest COVID hoaxes are coming to fruition as the politicization of the vaccine is upon us. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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