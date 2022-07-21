Sig P365XL - Ambidextrous Dry Fire, Kneeling Live Fire, and Dry Film Lubrication

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Install Recover Tactical Picatinny adapterInstall MantisX Training Aid
Insert 9mm Training Laser
Dry Fire thru Shield Sights SMSc Red Dot
Review MantisX Scores
Staple Project Appleseed PQT Target
WarCat IWB Holster
Prep Magazine
Insert Magazine
Chamber round
Left Hand Chamber Check
Draw Left Handed
Disengage Safety
Point Shoot Left Handed
Transition to Right Hand
Eject Empty Magazine
Kneel and Insert Fresh Magazine
Establish Thumbs Forward Two Handed Grip
Repeat Drill Rear View
Eject and Pinky Hold Magazine
Clear Cartridge in the Chamber
Gloves
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
Assemble
Holster
Links
Recover Tactical Picatinny Rail Adapter
https://youtu.be/WvNthNzYZqk
MantisX
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
Shield Sights SMSc
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights
Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
WarCat Holsters
https://youtu.be/Tinycwl5L1k
Left Hand Carry and Presentation
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd
MagGuts
https://youtu.be/kfybFg_HjIk
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463
Artist: http://incompetech.com/