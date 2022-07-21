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Sig P365XL - Ambidextrous Dry Fire, Kneeling Live Fire, and Dry Film Lubrication
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89 views • July 21, 2022

Install Recover Tactical Picatinny adapterInstall MantisX Training Aid

Insert 9mm Training Laser

Dry Fire thru Shield Sights SMSc Red Dot

Review MantisX Scores

Staple Project Appleseed PQT Target

WarCat IWB Holster

Prep Magazine

Insert Magazine

Chamber round

Left Hand Chamber Check

Draw Left Handed

Disengage Safety

Point Shoot Left Handed

Transition to Right Hand

Eject Empty Magazine

Kneel and Insert Fresh Magazine

Establish Thumbs Forward Two Handed Grip

Repeat Drill Rear View

Eject and Pinky Hold Magazine

Clear Cartridge in the Chamber

Gloves

Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide

Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth

Assemble

Holster


Links


Recover Tactical Picatinny Rail Adapter

https://youtu.be/WvNthNzYZqk


MantisX

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite


9mm Training Laser

https://amzn.to/3aGblOa


Shield Sights SMSc

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights


Project Appleseed

http://www.appleseedinfo.org


WarCat Holsters

https://youtu.be/Tinycwl5L1k


Left Hand Carry and Presentation

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry


Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide

https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO


Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth

https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd


MagGuts

https://youtu.be/kfybFg_HjIk




Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463


Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Keywords
kneelinglubricationambidextroussigp365dryxl
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