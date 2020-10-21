The corona virus and 5g on the new 20 pound note?



Official narrative says it's a false claim but we know how often "official" is untrustworthy, unreliable & is just a fake news.



On the note is the circular symbol based on the design of a staircase at the Tate Britain art gallery which looks like COVID-19 virus.



There is also the tower-like structure that represents the lighthouse in Margate, England which looks like 5G tower.



Is it just a coincidence they chose precisely those symbols as we all know the current #Plandemic was planned long ahead?



They always throw stuff like that out there (like 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony) because they know that good and decent people couldn't believe that evil like that exists.



Watch the video & judge it yourself.