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Dr Jennifer Daniels - New Religion of COVID Vaccinations & Cure for the Common Cold on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.28.21)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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146 views • September 02, 2022

Dr. Daniels talks about how she was literally falling apart four years ago, at age 60, couldn’t balance…walk well etc. She began a program of stretching. We show a picture on the video of today’s show were she is doing a complete split, with both legs level with the ground. This is a great testament to all of us, regardless of how many revolutions around the sun our bodies have clocked, the body is ready to do whatever you want it to….no limitations except the ones we put forth.

She talked about how the CDC/FDA is now putting on the package insert how COVID injections cause heart problems. They are not hiding the downsides of a medical injections for an alleged virus that only killed .04 percent of the population.

-Can turpentine can be applied to cold sores?

-Which pH strips should I buy to test my urine and saliva? What number pH should my urine and saliva ideally be?

-What causes hypopituitarism & what can be done to help a 10-year-old girl with hypopituitaris?

-I had shingles around my eye last year. What suggestions to prevent having shingles again?

-I have used your diet to get blood sugar down to 129. Now the challenge is: what foods do we add to gain muscle and still maintain good sugar levels?

-Please explain what shingles really is and how to treat it?

-My husband and I are considering getting residency in Panama via a teak investment. Whether you approve or disapprove of this approach, could you say a little bit about how it is to live in Panama now?

-Would you give your recipe for cow leg soup?

-I took a powdered colon cleanse, mixed it with a banana smoothie and when my body started to expel the waste (poop), about six hours later, I started having lower back pain. Can you explain this?

-What Dr Daniels knows about chlorine dioxide.? Has she ever used it? It seems to be used a lot in South American countries. What does she use it for if she does use it, or know about its uses?

-Is it OK to use turpentine topically or should I mix with castor oil?

-What is the most effective approach to help someone with PTSD from childhood abuse?

-Some doctors say eggs are healthy and some say they are extremely toxic. What are we to believe?

-Why are some people dying from the COVID shot and others seem to be doing fine?

-I’m 63 years old and I have dry eye. What can I take for this?

-My mother has been diagnosed with subcutaneous emphysema. What can I do to to help relieve her pain and possibly heal her.

-When having a bath, after a sauna, what's the best way of getting rid of the stuff I’ve sweated out before it’s reabsorbed back into my body? I’ve tried different soaps but it’s difficult to get it all off.

-Does she have a recommendation for overcoming constant ringing in the ears? I have had not-stop, 24/7 ringing in my ears for over 52 years. There’s no doubt about the causation: loud music early on

-Is there a solution for cataracts?

-What are your recommendations for healing three abscessed teeth!

-What does Dr. Daniels think about sheep’s brains? Can she share any recipes for cooking brains?

-I’ve had a frozen ankle theoretically from MS for the past 10 years or so making it virtually impossible for me to squat because the ankle won’t flex, one will the other just won’t. Any idea how I could help this ankle flex again?

-What to do to rebuild the eyes. I know about the ginger concentrate and the Vicks in the eyes. But what foods can build the eyes?

   

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-your-health-questions-answered-june-28-2021/ 

Keywords
ptsdchlorine dioxideherd immunitymstinnitusblood sugarshinglescommon coldringing in the earscataractsemphysemastretchingdry eyedr jennifer danielscovid vaccinepatrick timponecovid injectionpackage insertcold soresph stripshypopituitariscow leg soupabscessed teethsheep brainscommon cold cure
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