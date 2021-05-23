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Dr. Simone Gold exposes Covid Cover Up
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5010 views • May 23, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold represents 1000s of doctors worldwide that have been censored for healing people with medicines that the government banned because they want to push an untested vaccine on HUMANITY.
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