CIA Head Wants To Kill Republicans: National Security Threat - CIA Calls For Trump

The CIA is labeling Republicans as TERRORISTS!

Host of Right Dissident, Dalton Clodfelter joins to detail the Elite's demonization of the Right, as a response to our distain for the Established Government!

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Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

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