© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell Testimony From Grosskreutz Proves Rittenhouse Was Justified In Defending Himself
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 09, 2021
On day 5 of the criminal trail of Kyle Rittenhouse, Gaige Grosskreutz was called as a witness by the state of Wisconsin. Over the course of his testimony, Rittenhouse's Defense Attorney was able to definitively prove that Gaige Grosskreutz had lied to authorities in his official statements, omitted information, and indeed chased Kyle Rittenhouse with a loaded handgun before pointing it at Rittenhouse and getting shot.
https://www.banned.video/
Infowars Special Report
https://www.banned.video/
Infowars Special Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.