CrossTalk News Christian Nationalism World Order Rising

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Cross Talk News
June 26, 2022
Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the rising tide of Christian Nationalism that is set to sweep over the United States and re-consecrate the nation to Christ.
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