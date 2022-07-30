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CrossTalk News Christian Nationalism World Order Rising
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33 views • July 30, 2022

Cross Talk News


June 26, 2022


Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the rising tide of Christian Nationalism that is set to sweep over the United States and re-consecrate the nation to Christ.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dpu8f-crosstalk-07-26-2022.html

Keywords
current eventschristchristianunited statesworld orderedward szalllauren witzkenationlismre-consecrate
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