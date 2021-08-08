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WATCH YOUR FOOD
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446 views • August 08, 2021
More and more people, in all countries of the world, are finding small metal particles in our food products.
Cereals, infusions, food supplements, baby food, meats of all kinds, sugar, tobacco,...etc.
ATTENTION !!!!!
These videos are edited for faster viewing, if you want to see the videos unedited enter the Telegram channel announced below.
Magnetic food channel where people record and share their experiences: https://t.me/alimentosmagneticos (Telegram)
Music: Uprising - Muse - Album The resistence
Español:
Cada vez más gente, en todos los paises del mundo, encuentra pequeñas partículas de metal en nuestros productos alimentarios.
Cereales, infusiones, complementos alimentarios, comida para bebes, carnes de todo tipo, azucar, tabaco,...etc.
ATENCIÓN!!!
Estos videos están editados para agilizar la visualización, si quieres ver los videos sin editar entra en el canal de telegram que se anuncia más abajo.
Canal de alimentos magnéticos donde la gente grava y comparte sus experiencias: https://t.me/alimentosmagneticos (Telegram)
Music: Uprising - Muse - Album The resistence
Cereals, infusions, food supplements, baby food, meats of all kinds, sugar, tobacco,...etc.
ATTENTION !!!!!
These videos are edited for faster viewing, if you want to see the videos unedited enter the Telegram channel announced below.
Magnetic food channel where people record and share their experiences: https://t.me/alimentosmagneticos (Telegram)
Music: Uprising - Muse - Album The resistence
Español:
Cada vez más gente, en todos los paises del mundo, encuentra pequeñas partículas de metal en nuestros productos alimentarios.
Cereales, infusiones, complementos alimentarios, comida para bebes, carnes de todo tipo, azucar, tabaco,...etc.
ATENCIÓN!!!
Estos videos están editados para agilizar la visualización, si quieres ver los videos sin editar entra en el canal de telegram que se anuncia más abajo.
Canal de alimentos magnéticos donde la gente grava y comparte sus experiencias: https://t.me/alimentosmagneticos (Telegram)
Music: Uprising - Muse - Album The resistence
Keywords
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