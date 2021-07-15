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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-15-2021 Normalizing Medical Apartheid. There Are Solutions
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70 views • July 15, 2021
What we are seeing is the normalizing of a medical apartheid on the people. The idea that unless you proceed with a medical procedure in order to be a part of society would have been unheard of just a year ago! Yet here we are. Top this off with central banks looking to remove physical currency and replace it with digital and we have the final nails in the coffin of enslavement. There are solutions but we must act now!
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Article Links:
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/no-boarding-of-trains-in-france-without-proof-of-jab-or-negative-test
https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/bills/bill/2021/100/
https://irishlegal.com/article/bill-to-restrict-indoor-dining-to-vaccinated-customers-only
https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2021/07/12/bank-of-international-settlements-chief-talks-absolute-control-002328
https://www.gadgetsnow.com/tech-news/federal-reserve-chair-jerome-powell-says-a-fed-digital-currency-could-undercut-need-for-cryptocurrencies/articleshow/84431494.cms
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https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/1/590x/Vaccine-passport-1454696.jpg?r=1624643161915
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/no-boarding-of-trains-in-france-without-proof-of-jab-or-negative-test
https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/bills/bill/2021/100/
https://irishlegal.com/article/bill-to-restrict-indoor-dining-to-vaccinated-customers-only
https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2021/07/12/bank-of-international-settlements-chief-talks-absolute-control-002328
https://www.gadgetsnow.com/tech-news/federal-reserve-chair-jerome-powell-says-a-fed-digital-currency-could-undercut-need-for-cryptocurrencies/articleshow/84431494.cms
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/1/590x/Vaccine-passport-1454696.jpg?r=1624643161915
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