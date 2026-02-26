Epstein, fascists & genocide: The mounting red flags around Palantir’s UK expansion

US spy tech firm Palantir is spreading its tentacles across the UK — and Brits can no longer ignore it.

It’s not just British media outlets raising the alarm over Palantir’s multi-million-pound contracts with the UK’s Ministry of Defense and the NHS, including access to highly sensitive patient data.

They are also pointing to Palantir’s ties to the Israeli military and the ICE migrant-hunting agency.

While the former has been accused of complicity in genocide against Palestinians, the latter has been mired in allegations of violence and abuse against migrants and protesters.

But that’s not all: Palantir is also closely linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Peter Mandelson, who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

🌏 It was Mandelson who helped Palantir secure hefty UK government contracts — now approaching $676 million

🌏 Global Counsel, the lobbying firm Mandelson co-founded and part-owns, also works for Palantir, according to The Guardian

🌏 Mandelson arranged for British PM Keir Starmer to visit Palantir’s showroom in Washington, DC, in February 2025

Meanwhile, Palantir UK has been bringing former British military officials onto its board. Last year it hired four former Ministry of Defense officials, reported openDemocracy, in what critics describe as a “revolving door” recruitment drive.

Last but not least, Palantir UK is run by the grandson of British Union of Fascists founder Oswald Mosley.

Not enough red flags?

Adding: Rothschild bank scrambles to retain clients amid Epstein files fallout

The Edmond de Rothschild bank announced that it has taken some unspecified “necessary measures” to protect its clients’ and employees’ interests after admitting that its billionaire CEO Ariane de Rothschild did have close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ariane de Rothschild herself claimed she was introduced to Epstein “in a context when he was regarded as an influential businessman among senior international decision-makers and officials,” according to The Telegraph.

The Rothschilds’ excuses come after it was revealed that Epstein was very tight with the banking dynasty, even at one point ordering and paying for hundreds of thousands of euros in antique furniture for them.

The Edmond de Rothschild bank had Epstein help them negotiate a settlement with the DOJ over helping Americans evade taxes, and billionaire Leslie Wexner also recalled Epstein bragging about managing Rothschild money.





