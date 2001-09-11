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11 septembre 2001 : La Gigantesque Manipulation du Nouvel Ordre Mondial et des Médias
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28 views • September 19, 2020
A vous de vous faire votre propre opinion sur la véracité de la version officielle.
Accès direct au documentaire complet
http://www.reopen911.info/11-septembre/mise-en-ligne-du-documentaire-11-septembre-le-nouveau-pearl-harbor/
Autres sites de référence
https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://www.consensus911.org/
http://www.pilotsfor911truth.org/
http://scientistsfor911truth.org/
Accès direct au documentaire complet
http://www.reopen911.info/11-septembre/mise-en-ligne-du-documentaire-11-septembre-le-nouveau-pearl-harbor/
Autres sites de référence
https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://www.consensus911.org/
http://www.pilotsfor911truth.org/
http://scientistsfor911truth.org/
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