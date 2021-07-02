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The Spreading Delusion - The Seduction of Christianity Audio Book - Chapter One
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351 views • July 02, 2021
More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding
More about Salvation: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/salvation
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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The Bible clearly states that a great Apostasy must occur before Christ's second coming. Today, Christians are being deceived by a worldview more subtle and seductive than any before. What are the dangers in the growing acceptance and practice of:
* Positive and possibility thinking
* Healing of memories
* Self-help philosophies
* Holistic medicine
The seduction of Christianity will not appear as a frontal assault or oppression of our religious beliefs. Instead, it will come as the latest fashionable philosophies offering to make us happier, healthier, better educated, and even more spiritual. A compelling look at the times in which we live and a clear call to every believer to choose between the original and the counterfeit.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
More about Salvation: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/salvation
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
The Bible clearly states that a great Apostasy must occur before Christ's second coming. Today, Christians are being deceived by a worldview more subtle and seductive than any before. What are the dangers in the growing acceptance and practice of:
* Positive and possibility thinking
* Healing of memories
* Self-help philosophies
* Holistic medicine
The seduction of Christianity will not appear as a frontal assault or oppression of our religious beliefs. Instead, it will come as the latest fashionable philosophies offering to make us happier, healthier, better educated, and even more spiritual. A compelling look at the times in which we live and a clear call to every believer to choose between the original and the counterfeit.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
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