Wormwood system body left its shadow over Australia / volcanoes blow / 4.8 Quake Cali / Nibiru in 👀 / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 10, 2022

HUGE Planet X-Biblical Wormwood system planetary body left its shadow over Australia/volcanoes blowing+Waking Globally (MAJOR WARNING SIGN Wormwood-The fiery red dragon-Planet x-Nemesis the destroyer-The brown dwarf star Earths twin sun is CLOSE/4.8-5 plus size Quake hits Ferndale California ( magnitude now hidden)/Nibiru in Close sight (is jesus your lord???)/READ BELOW. Today is now 12/10/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video highlights. A 4.8 quake hit Ferndale California hours ago though I'm guessing it was more like a 5 or a 5.5 in size knowing the USGS hides quakes and downgrades sizes to hide truth why soo many are hitting and hitting big and will only bring larger killer quakes as Jesus (yeshua) warned would happen before his second coming. And it's happening from the planet x system effecting earth and earths solar system and effecting the sun and moon as is the sun being messed with and eclipsed pretty much daily by planet x system bodies so that's another issue why. Not including other bodies like magnetar ( neutron star) called planet killers is sitting behind earth with 2 planet x system bodies behind earth and 2 massive planet bodies that came in with the planet x system is causing chaos to earth and Earths solar system. More volcanoes are blowing huge eruptions as planet x comes in to join the rest of the planet x system that's been here since 2002-2007 causing hell climatic wise and weather and politically wise then you all will start seeing more mass eruptions as volcanoes are awaking worldwide and even real super volcanoes way bigger than the one in Hawaii that mainstream news lied about calling the one blowing its top in Hawaii the quote ( biggest in the world ). No it's not the biggest. There's ones in the ocean known and some that are about to be known people don't know about. Also calderas of lava and magma sitting under places like Japan that when they blow certain regions will perish... Yeah not good.... You'll see looks to be a large planet x system body that passed over Australia leaving a shadow in the sky of its tail. Or one of the 2 Large bodies that came in with the px system leaving a shadow. You'll see pictures of planet x system bodies caught by me on public sky and NASA cameras. You'll see nibiru with pieces around it pictures from friend and researcher dejan predojevic who got new pictures from his team that's in the southern hemisphere tracking nibiru ( which is NOT planet x) nibiru is a comet planet on the far edge of the nemesis system. Planet x is a brown dwarf star/ earths twin sun.... But you'll see nibiru captured by his team using a good filter. Plus more.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Credited video footage BELOW-

Australian Sky pics & vids/ large planet body leaving shadow while passing over Australia- https://youtu.be/A1gqO3Vu4Ak

SharathWilson/ not sure if the sun looking like it's overly glowing or another body, good catch either way- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ISph0ifWcdQ

Some Pictures also credited to dejan predojevic and gianluca marvosi





