TEN nuclear power plants to be built in America, while Trump threatens to destroy domestic manufacturing with punitive tariffs (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 16, 2025)

- Interview with Dr. Ahmed Malik and GOP's Block on Epstein Files Release (0:10)

- Trump's Comments on Epstein Files and GOP's Political Strategy (3:26)

- Central Banks Buying Gold and Westinghouse's Nuclear Plans (11:45)

- Nuclear Power vs. Renewable Energy and Cold Fusion (16:58)

- Trump's Threat of Secondary Tariffs on Russia (27:14)

- Impact of Secondary Tariffs on Global Trade and US Manufacturing (52:33)

- Cultural and Economic Advantages of Different Countries (56:09)

- The Role of Comparative Advantage in Global Trade (1:03:58)

- The Future of US Manufacturing and Global Trade (1:04:18)

- The Spiritual and Ethical Implications of Christian Zionism (1:07:26)

- Authentic Christianity and Modern Beliefs (1:25:07)

- Critique of Israel and Religious Supremacy (1:31:48)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Negotiation Tactics (1:36:10)

- Escalation of War and Nuclear Threats (1:38:42)

- Technological Advancements and Military Strategy (1:47:33)

- Health and Lifestyle Choices (1:52:40)

- Critique of Western Medicine and Health Systems (1:58:28)

- Impact of AI and Technology on Society (2:30:29)

- Global Depopulation Agenda and AI (2:42:49)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:43:08)

- Health Ranger's Turmeric and Astaxanthin Products (2:44:32)

- Benefits and Availability of Astaxanthin (2:47:07)

- NAC and Other Health Products (2:48:09)

- Support for Emergency Preparedness (2:48:53)





