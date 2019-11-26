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Corrupt Cops in Williamson County Texas Threaten To Beat UP Alex Jones And Mike Hanson Back In 1999
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22 views • November 26, 2019
Alex Jones report from 1999, about one year after being arrested/kidnapped and driven around for 45 minutes before being dumped on the side of the road at the county line.
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