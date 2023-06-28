Designed for Plunder - Abolish the Federal Reserve

In our debt-money system, all money is loaned into circulation and has to be paid back plus interest. Since there is always more debt than money to pay it back, the debt must compound to astronomical amounts. A fiat currency is capable of producing unbridled prosperity. Debt-money will plunder the society.
This video is over 10 years old; the details are different but the principles still apply.
For a deep dive, the 52 page book "Designed for Plunder: How the Federal Reserve Took Your House, Job, and Savings" is available on Amazon.
