【G-Times News】Top British Cardiologist Calls for An Immediate Halt to COVID Vaccination

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qqm9c4d
According to a Defender report on September 26th, the Journal of Insulin Resistance published a two-part research paper, “Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine” written by one of the U.K.’s most eminent cardiologists, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, one of the first to take two doses of the vaccine and promote it on “Good Morning Britain.”