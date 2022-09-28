【G-Times News】Top British Cardiologist Calls for An Immediate Halt to COVID Vaccination

https://gnews.org/post/p1qqm9c4d
According to a Defender report on September 26th, the Journal of Insulin Resistance published a two-part research paper, “Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine” written by one of the U.K.’s most eminent cardiologists, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, one of the first to take two doses of the vaccine and promote it on “Good Morning Britain.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.