Former British MP Calls on Current Members To Question the Safety and Effectiveness of COVID Vaccines

10/10/2022 Former British Member of Parliament James Freeman Wells sends a message to all the current members about Covid vaccines: Some leading cardiologists now believe that theres a link between the COVID-19 vaccines and increasing heart problems. Theres a growing body of evidence globally, not just in the UK, these vaccines are neither safe nor effective. Its time that members of parliament start to question the governments mantra of safe and effective
