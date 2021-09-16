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Evening Update Sept. 15, 2021
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30 views • September 16, 2021
Psalms 68:8
“The earth shook, the heavens also dropped at the presence of God: even Sinai itself was moved at the presence of God, the God of Israel.”
King James Version
“The earth shook, the heavens also dropped at the presence of God: even Sinai itself was moved at the presence of God, the God of Israel.”
King James Version
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