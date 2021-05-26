Did Catholism Create Islam? True Origins Of The Islam Revealed. The Islamic Connection

Professor Walter Veith brings to you this stunning presentation. It is filled with much information, slides etc. This is one of a series which is called Total Onslaught. Professor Veith was an evolutionist and is well qualified to bring this topic to you. I hope that many will watch, it is compelling viewing, and you will leave with much knowledge so you can make an informed decision. This series was made some time ago, now, date of upload is: 6/09/2011 Below you will see a copy and pasted description from the original upload by Amazing Discoveries.

This topic has puzzled numerous expositors. How does Islam fit into the picture of global conflict? Is this a political, religious, or religio-political conflict? What is its origin and what are its goals? How does it impact on ecumenism and on the doctrine of salvation in Christ? Find out in this informative video. A clear line is drawn through history, showing that the reality is more startling than the theory.