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NutriMedical Report Tues June16th H2 BERNSTEIN_CHAZSolutionENDRiot
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20 views • June 28, 2020
Josh Bernstein, END Seattle CHAZ Riots, STOP Power Sewage Water Razor Wire Allow Exit Organized from One Spot Arrest and Detain, END Spread to Other US Cities, NEW Drone Net Vertigo Non-Lethal Weapons, Better Training and Support Drug and Mental Health Solution, ZtoA NutriMeds PRotocols Top Tech for Natural Healing Reviewed, New Items, New Log In Decision Tree FREE Service for Advice Videos and Product Protocols Info, eMail Decision Tree Info to Dr Bill and Michelle for Friday Shows, John Moore, TheLibertyMan.com, END Illogical Twisted Issues About Police Neck Restraint, Use of Lethal Force, Dangers of Policing, Need for Drones, LRAD Cannons, Power Net Tech to Immobilize, Vertigo Guns Nonlethal, Coworkers Social on Some Calls, NO DEFUNDING POLICE, No Truckers to Cities NO POLICE, Civil Societal Collapse SOON If Demon-Rats Get POWER!, Matthew Deagle, Truth about Cult University LEFT Masters, White Antifa Terrorists, Roots of Evil in Schools and Churches, END of Police if Liable or Defunded, Chaos of Globalist Satanists is NOW, END Illegal Drug Trade, Provide Non-Lethal Police Tech and Drones, Don’t DEFUND POLICE’Farid, KardioVasc Caps Tincture Heart Vascular Lymphatic Perfusion, PainWay Cream, Super Folate TR, How to Win in Court Dr Fred Graves JD, Get Legal Pro Se training ON LINE NOW and TAKE ACTIONS !, SPRING END Revolution NOW, Reform and Strengthen Policing and Adopt a DAD, Start with SAFE Cities Drug and Gang FREE, New RIOT Autonomous Zones Demon-Ratic Cities, Revolution Need Military Interventions, Michelle Deagle HOST, Your Answers to eMails and Calls of Health Issues and Challenges NutriMeds Core Protocols and Tech, Pastor Butch Paugh, TRUMP END Revolution NOW in Seattle Minnesota Etc., STOP Antifa BLM Leftist Militia Terrorists, Gary Richard Arnold, SEATTLE Police State Mini-State, END of Normal Dialogue, Revolution on USA Soil, Dr Bill Deagle MD, Core News and A to Z NutriMeds, New Video Channel on Deagle-Network.com, Mark Gaffney, New Book Soon, Deep History and the Ages of Man, Ancient Cycles of Pole Shift Cataclysms, Fall and Resurrection of Mankind on EARTH, Dr Bill Deagle MD TOP A to Z Protocols CORE Wellness NutriMeds and Tech Healing, Order FREE Starter Protocol Info by Contact US on NutriMedical.com or [email protected], Dr Bill Deagle MD, SonicLife Whole Body Exercise EpiGenetic Field Therapy, Lumen Photon IR and New MIDI Frequency Interface SOON, Pure Water Systems New Whole Home and BEV500, Donald Trump End of ANTIFA, END of Depolicing, Improve Policing Nonlethal Tech, Reform Not Removal, NO Spread of COVID19 with Asymptomatic Cases, Trump Starts to Clear Swamp, ANTIFA Terrorists, Troops Shut Down Riots, No Defund Police Forces, Reforms and Nonlethal Tech Upgrade, Mental Drug Help for Inner Cities, END to Forced Vaccines Asymptomatic COVID19 Do Not INFECT People, NutriMeds Protocols A to Z NutriMeds Review, New Pure Water Whole Home BEV500, New 180 Blue Light Lumen Photon Pad, FILE Pro Se How to Win in Court, Non-lethal Policing, New Protocols for Optimal Wellness, John Moore, Obama Tweete 8 Days before George Lloyd Dead!, Wag the DOG Media, Mind Control, Nonletahl Police Reform Mutates Into Defunded Policing and RIOTS and Revolution, Need for Common Sense and LEGAL Pro Se Action How to Win in Court, New Pure Water Whole Home and BEV500 Autoflush Options A or C, New Lumen Photon IR Blue Skin Pad, News Updates, Solutions to Nonlethal Policing, Training and Tech to Protect People and Property, Dr Bill Deagle MD News Updates, Callers Questions, NEW Decision Tree Questions to Protocol Products eMailed to Dr Bill and Customer for FREE Advice and Possible Consult TeleMedicine Videos, Solutions to Policing Issues, Need Brighteon Videos Purchased $100 for Vaccine Patent Support, Nonlethal Tech $30 Video, Spring, End Riots, Support Trump, Reform Police Interaction, Don’t Defund Policing,
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