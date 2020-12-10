Kingdom Conversations - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "To be made whole."

Jesus, are You telling me God sent You here so that I could be made whole?That answer to that question is YESWhat do I look like whole?What does my life look like when I'm whole?What do my finances look like when I'm whole?What do my relationships look like when I'm whole?What does my body look like?What does my health look like?What do my children and my other relationships look like?... I think it's a conversation with The King to haveWhat does our life look like when we're made whole?What would the world look like if the Church, if the Ekklesia, the called of God, if we allow You, to make us whole?What would the atmosphere look like around us?More Than Enough Ministriesand Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship1914 Trade Zone BoulevardSan Jose, CA 95131 USA(408) 945-4439: Office#LoveAstounding