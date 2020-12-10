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Kingdom Conversations - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "To be made whole."
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6 views • December 10, 2020
Jesus, are You telling me God sent You here so that I could be made whole?

That answer to that question is YES

What do I look like whole?
What does my life look like when I'm whole?
What do my finances look like when I'm whole?
What do my relationships look like when I'm whole?
What does my body look like?
What does my health look like?
What do my children and my other relationships look like?

... I think it's a conversation with The King to have

What does our life look like when we're made whole?

What would the world look like if the Church, if the Ekklesia, the called of God, if we allow You, to make us whole?

What would the atmosphere look like around us?

More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship

[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/

1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office

#LoveAstounding
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childrengodlovejesussalvationhealingtruthlifewordwholesozo
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