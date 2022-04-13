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INTERVIEW: AUTHOR & SURVIVALIST EXPERT TARA DODRILL
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65 views • April 13, 2022
Tara Dodrill lives on a 56 acres farm in the Appalachian Mountains, where she faces homesteading and farming challenges every single day. Her homesteading skills are unmatched, she raises chickens, goats, horses, a wide variety of vegetables, not to mention she’s an expert is all sorts of homesteading skills such as hide tanning, doll making, tree tapping and many, many more useful skills. Tara has teamed up with a fantastic crew to put on the second annual Old School Survival Boot Camp to be held over 3 information packed days at Vinton County Fairgrounds in the beautiful Hocking Hills area of central Ohio. Come learn and hone basic and advanced homesteading skills such as Canning Jelly Over an Open Flame, Canning meat, Tanning Hides, Solar Power and Aquaponics, and much more! Check out the website for tickets, schedules, and campsites or cabins to stay https://oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com/ Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/live-interview-author-survivalist-expert-tara-dodrill/

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homesteadingfarminghomeschoolingboot camphomesteading skillsherbal medicinesvinton county fairgroundsraising goats horses vegetablesg survivaltara dodrillhocking hills ohioold school survival boot camp
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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