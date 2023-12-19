Create New Account
MILESTONE: my channel now has 2000+ videos, ALL, EXCEPT 2, SHOT BY ME MVI_6931-2merged
Published a day ago

It has taken me just over 3 years to shoot and upload 2000 videos, all but 2 shot by me. I have at least 1000 videos that are waiting, in my external hard drives, but for the want of time or help to curate and upload them. I owe a debt of gratitude to Mike Adams and his team for giving me this avenue of expression.

Keywords
lifeculturecreativityaudiovideostextexpression

