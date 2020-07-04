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UFOs and Aliens.. Earl Grey SoCal Cheif MUFON Investigator talks Underground Bases
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65 views • July 04, 2020
Earls Mom told him about her job working for Van Braun and Howard Hughes and having going under ground to a mile deep hidden base and what she was told there.
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