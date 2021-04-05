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Bill Gates is literally going to block the sun in June!
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684 views • April 05, 2021
WeAreChange, March 25, 2021
Bill Gates Is LITERALLY Going To BLOCK THE SUN in June!!
In this video, we break down Bill Gates's weather modification project of spraying dust into the atmosphere to dim and block the sun — to fight climate change.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TR5CCC_Yns
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
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Bill Gates Is LITERALLY Going To BLOCK THE SUN in June!!
In this video, we break down Bill Gates's weather modification project of spraying dust into the atmosphere to dim and block the sun — to fight climate change.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TR5CCC_Yns
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: thebestpoliticalshirts.com
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
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