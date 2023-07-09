Create New Account
Masters of Manipulation
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Who are the manipulators and deceivers that have developed the control agenda and run the institutions of crisis, deception and tyranny? What are their agencies of control? What are the secret associations of the cultic cabal behind the scenes?

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com



deceptionpropagandatechnologycultcabalunited nationsmanipulationfraudcrisisbilderbergsecretworld health organizationpsychopathworld economic forumsocietiesthink tankspsy opdeceivers

