Dr Jennifer Daniels - Lethal Dose-Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It on Sound Health Options with Richard O & Sharry Edwards (12.06.15)

Dr. Daniels joins us to discuss her book 'The Lethal Dose" as well as the catalyst of her resignation from American Medicine.

"Dr. Jennifer Daniels graduated from Nottingham High School in attended Syracuse, NY in 1975. She Harvard/Radcliffe College. She was distinguished as a National Merit Achievement Scholar and a Radcliffe National Scholar. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors. Dr. Daniels entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and at the same time, completed her studies at The Wharton School. She received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years. "

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