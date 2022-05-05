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Cheap and Easy Container Gardening: Step by Step
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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124 views • May 05, 2022
No space? No problem! This week, Ben takes us step by step through the process of making a BIG impact in a small space. Grow an abundant container garden and have fun repurposing old objects. Fear not! You'll have tasty pickings in no time!

Binge watch these videos! Swat up and get more bang for your buck!
🌱 X 🤓 = 💰💰💰

Want to 10X your plants? See:
https://youtu.be/03TDLCVrSRM

Make your own potting mix:
https://youtu.be/00_HiIAFjK0

Want to grow successful seedlings?
https://youtu.be/8Du4IxzJgaA
https://youtu.be/FFWWRzP6xoU

Grow more in the same space:
https://youtu.be/MzGd3SCD7b0

No raised beds? Grow in straw bales!
https://youtu.be/qxaRo49-ios

See how much you can grow in a family garden
https://youtu.be/z6rIY3Sco4I

If you love growing your own food, why not take a look at our online Garden Planner which is available from several major websites and seed suppliers:
https://www.GrowVeg.com
https://gardenplanner.almanac.com
https://gardenplanner.motherearthnews...
and many more...

To receive more gardening videos subscribe to our channel here: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...

If you've noticed any pests or beneficial insects in your garden lately please report them to us at https://BigBugHunt.com

Shared from and subscribe to:
GrowVeg
https://www.youtube.com/c/Growveg-Garden-Planning-Apps/videos
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy