Faith & Liberty #13 - The Great Divide

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Faith & Liberty #13 - Streamed live on Oct 28th, 2021.
Tonight, we pondered whether or not it's possible to ever find a way across the great divide. Local community news, personal point of views, and music from Chris Burke too. You know the drill.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/