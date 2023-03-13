UPDATE Global Banks Collapse Domino Effect, Depositors Locked Out
LARGEST BANK COLLAPSE SINCE 2008 STRIKES FEAR ON FINANCIAL MARKETS WORLDWIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OtxLZg9FIoDV/?list=notifications&randomize=false
WILL COLLAPSE OF US BANKS SPUR GREAT DEPRESSION WORLDWIDE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tbpHm9SXLbnY/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Major US bank collapses in biggest failure since 2008 crisis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJZW2xhpB7QI/
In Costa Rica: dollar collapses and prices remain high
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sWGcyDHSXGWv/
Audios Dollar, Brazil and Argentina to ditch the dollar, South American nations follow
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGddWLky9kgG/
Iraqi Dinar Plummets, Dollar Devaluation, with National Banks Submission to USA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhN7x5RL5zVl/
Costa Rica, Challenging a presidential candidate Eli Feinzaig, PLP about rising covid deaths rates doubled after Jabs.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MhKGjNswZYbJ/
Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal Bombardment
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQJ8aYgqggtq/
FIGHTING INFLATION AT THE EXPENSE OF THE PEOPLE, WESTERN BANKS INCREASE INTEREST RATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWcFSWZHFrJk/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-sanking-collapse-has-segun/
https://www.oanda.com/currency-converter/en/?from=USD&to=CRC&amount=1
12 Mar, 2023 09:31
Sudan discusses ditching dollar in trade with Russia
https://www.rt.com/africa/572833-sudan-ditching-dollar-russia/
