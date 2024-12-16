Aaron Day - Roger Ver's Persecution and Call for Pardon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger's journey in Bitcoin is wild!
From electrifying speeches to challenges with the law!
Now, he's facing a heavy 109-year sentence!
#Bitcoin #Libertarian #RogerVer #Crypto #Justice #FreeRoger #Cryptocurrency #Liberty #DigitalCash #Extradition
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport