‼️CDC data reveals: Infant mortality skyrocketed after 2021 mass vaccination
Researcher Nicolas Hulscher is sounding the alarm on what may be the largest medical scandal in modern history. According to CDC data:
For 30 years, infant mortality rates in the US steadily declined
In early 2021, childbearing-age women were mass vaccinated with the COVID-19 shots
Immediately, an inflection point. Mortality rates "shoot right up" and have not come down since
In 2025, babies are now dying at a shocking 77% excess mortality rate. The crisis is so severe that states like Mississippi have declared a state of emergency
Hulscher suggests some of the genetic material from the shots may have integrated into the recipients' bodies, creating a "legacy effect" that could pass to offspring and cause transgenerational harm.
