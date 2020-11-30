President Trump should ‘continue legal fight’

Trump should ‘continue legal fight’ because there is ‘industrial scale fraud’





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Sky News Australia logo Trump should ‘continue legal fight’ because there is ‘industrial scale fraud’



Eminent law professor David Flint says President Donald Trump should continue his legal fight for as long as he can because not only is there industrial scale voter fraud at hand, but also the question of unequal protection of voters.

“It’s not just fraud, and the fraud is not just self-evident, it would be self-evident to a rookie journalist,” Professor Flint told Sky News host Alan Jones.



“I can’t understand why journalists are throwing around the word ‘unsubstantiated’ when they didn’t in relation to the many charges made against President Trump.”



Professor Flint said there is “not only fraud – which is on an industrial scale” but there is also the question of “unequal protection, and that is that voters are being treated differently”.



“There’s been a lot of unlawful changes to the electoral laws, the power to change the laws is vested in the state legislators and it’s often forgotten that they have a primary role,” he said.