foundations

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112 views • March 28, 2021
Foundational understandings of the covid19 narrative that come right from the bad guys.
Birx video: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/04/08/dr_birx_unlike_some_countries_if_someone_dies_with_covid-19_we_are_counting_that_as_a_covid-19_death.html#!
CDC estimates death rate of various age groups (2nd video down on the left):
https://www.nbc26.com/news/coronavirus/cdc-estimates-covid-19-fatality-rate-including-asymptomatic-cases
US Death rate year over year in context:
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/death-rate
NIH paper- facemasks are harmful and ineffective:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
CDC link citing NIH 32 times:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fmore%2Fmasking-science-sars-cov2.html
Birx video: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/04/08/dr_birx_unlike_some_countries_if_someone_dies_with_covid-19_we_are_counting_that_as_a_covid-19_death.html#!
CDC estimates death rate of various age groups (2nd video down on the left):
https://www.nbc26.com/news/coronavirus/cdc-estimates-covid-19-fatality-rate-including-asymptomatic-cases
US Death rate year over year in context:
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/death-rate
NIH paper- facemasks are harmful and ineffective:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
CDC link citing NIH 32 times:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fmore%2Fmasking-science-sars-cov2.html
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