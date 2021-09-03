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CAN WE LIVE IN HARMONY EVEN WITH OUR DIFFERENCES
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20 views • September 03, 2021
I DON’T HAVE TO LIKE HER TO SUPPORT HER!
Click play on this clip to hear me riff on how our differences as women are being used to divide us.
We are living in a DIVERSE reality. That is part of what makes our 3D, earth realm so beautiful.
But more and more, people are using these differences as weapons to further divide humanity.
Can we exist in harmony, even with our differences?
Can we, as women, support another women, even if we don’t necessarily like her?
If you find yourself often triggered by women, here’s an exercise to help you more through a fear of other women winning… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1Jf8fT_SqM
Because the more powerful we are individually, the more powerful we are collectively.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Click play on this clip to hear me riff on how our differences as women are being used to divide us.
We are living in a DIVERSE reality. That is part of what makes our 3D, earth realm so beautiful.
But more and more, people are using these differences as weapons to further divide humanity.
Can we exist in harmony, even with our differences?
Can we, as women, support another women, even if we don’t necessarily like her?
If you find yourself often triggered by women, here’s an exercise to help you more through a fear of other women winning… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1Jf8fT_SqM
Because the more powerful we are individually, the more powerful we are collectively.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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