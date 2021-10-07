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Americans Being LIED to About COVID Shots & Death, Dr. Katz Warns
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760 views • October 07, 2021
Despite media and government deception on the issue, the federal government's own data show that there have been many thousands of deaths following COVID19 shots, warns attorney and medical doctor Alan Katz in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Indeed, even the Pfizer trial was a fraud, because the control group--the unvaccinated--were allowed to take the shots after a very short time period. That means any long-term effects will not be caught. In Israel and the UK, the data is now clear that the "vaccines" are not actually working to keep anyone safe from the virus.
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