P.1 Covid (XBB.1.5) dread fuelled again in Western Australia; John Flint takes over the Sunday Times, spreading Big Pharma propaganda MVI_9426-8merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3f45fc23-8c5a-470b-bfbc-2a210733a211

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ba51abb6-c11a-48bb-8a1f-a10b47baecea

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice; do your own research. The Sunday Times has hit the ground running this new year, 2023, with senior journalist John Flint leading the charge, to whip up anxiety in the public regarding Covid-19 variants. We are being told that we must take boosters, our fourth, ASAP. Big Control wants to shake us up from our comfort in the lead up to year’s end and Christmas last year, and get us scared, and cooperating with the next onslaught upon our freedoms: of thought, self-direction, choice. Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of John Flint, and others.